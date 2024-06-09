Connectus Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $30,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total value of $4,779,608.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at $118,244,330.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total transaction of $4,779,608.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,244,330.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,954 shares of company stock worth $23,916,855. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The Cigna Group stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $338.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,601. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.72. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $96.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.87.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

