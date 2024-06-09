Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 123,715 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,715 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IXUS. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IXUS traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.91. 1,187,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,271. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.89 and a 200 day moving average of $65.85. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $70.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

