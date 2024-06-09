Contrasting Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ) and PSQ (NYSE:PSQH)

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) and Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PSQ and Mobiquity Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

PSQ presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 118.02%. Given PSQ’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PSQ is more favorable than Mobiquity Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

17.3% of PSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of PSQ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

PSQ has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobiquity Technologies has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PSQ and Mobiquity Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PSQ -674.94% -762.28% -62.43% Mobiquity Technologies -591.12% -282.65% -147.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PSQ and Mobiquity Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PSQ $5.69 million 17.10 -$53.33 million ($24.27) -0.14 Mobiquity Technologies $1.24 million 8.69 -$6.53 million ($2.62) -0.63

Mobiquity Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PSQ. Mobiquity Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PSQ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PSQ beats Mobiquity Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology, data compliance, and intelligence company in the United States. It provides advertising technology operating system platform includes adserver, demand side platform, advertisement quality tools, analytics dashboard, engine, advertisement prediction and delivery tools, supply quality tools, private marketplace tools, audience and location targeting, reports, an advertisement software development kit, prebid adaptor, contextual targeting, identity graph capabilities, cookie syncing, and the updated version of a quality and security tools that blends artificial intelligence and machine learning-based optimization technology which automatically serves advertising and manages digital advertising inventory and campaigns. The company also offers data intelligence platform for providing precise data and insights on consumer's real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research; and MobiExchange is a data-focused technology solution that enables users to rapidly build actionable data and insights for its own use, providing out-of-the box private labeling, flexible branding, content management, user management, user communications, subscriptions, payment, invoices, reporting, gateways to third party platforms, and help desk solutions. In addition, it provides content publisher platform, a single-vendor ad tech operating system with tools for consent management, audience building, a direct advertising interface, and inventory enhancement, that allows publishers to better monetize their opt-in user data and advertising inventory. The company was formerly known as Ace Marketing & Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. in September 2013. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, New York.

