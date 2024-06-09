Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Coya Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %
COYA opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. Coya Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $105.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78.
Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Coya Therapeutics
Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.
