Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Coya Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

COYA opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. Coya Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $105.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78.

Get Coya Therapeutics alerts:

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Coya Therapeutics

About Coya Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coya Therapeutics by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after buying an additional 496,183 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coya Therapeutics by 772.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 750,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,274,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 805,959 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.