Craig Hallum Cuts Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target to $4.00

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

SPWH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.40.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $116.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $244.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.36 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sportsman’s Warehouse

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.