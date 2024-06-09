Craig Hallum Trims Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Target Price to $124.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $187.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Five Below from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.33.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $118.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a 12 month low of $106.21 and a 12 month high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,799,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $689,165,000 after buying an additional 38,419 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,403,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $435,931,000 after acquiring an additional 58,883 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Five Below by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,876,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,278,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,627,000 after purchasing an additional 487,948 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

