Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.71

Shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and traded as low as $4.36. Creative Medical Technology shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 2,573 shares trading hands.

Creative Medical Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65.

Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.42. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Medical Technology

About Creative Medical Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Creative Medical Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CELZ Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.21% of Creative Medical Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a commercial stage biotechnology company, focuses on novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, neurology, and orthopedics in the United States. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; and StemSpine, a regenerative stem cell procedure to treat degenerative disc disease.

