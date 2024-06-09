Creditcoin Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 9th. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $218.58 million and approximately $651,561.58 worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00000922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001618 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000024 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 341,092,249 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

