Critical Review: Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE) & NiSource (NYSE:NI)

Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE) and NiSource (NYSE:NI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Alternus Clean Energy and NiSource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alternus Clean Energy N/A N/A N/A NiSource 14.23% 9.56% 2.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alternus Clean Energy and NiSource’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alternus Clean Energy $20.08 million 1.42 -$69.46 million N/A N/A NiSource $5.51 billion 2.30 $714.30 million $1.53 18.48

Analyst Ratings

NiSource has higher revenue and earnings than Alternus Clean Energy.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Alternus Clean Energy and NiSource, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alternus Clean Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A NiSource 0 0 4 0 3.00

NiSource has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.31%. Given NiSource’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NiSource is more favorable than Alternus Clean Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.6% of NiSource shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Alternus Clean Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of NiSource shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Alternus Clean Energy has a beta of -0.58, indicating that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NiSource has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NiSource beats Alternus Clean Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alternus Clean Energy

Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland. It also generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 0.5 million customers in various counties in the northern part of Indiana, as well as engages in wholesale electric and transmission transactions. It owns and operates coal-fired electric generating stations in Wheatfield and Michigan City; combined cycle gas turbine in West Terre Haute; natural gas generating units in Wheatfield; hydro generating plants in Carroll County and White County; wind generating units in White County, Indiana; and solar generating units in Jasper County and White County. The company was formerly known as NIPSCO Industries, Inc. and changed its name to NiSource Inc. in April 1999. NiSource Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana.

