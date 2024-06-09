CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $410.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $425.00 to $410.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRWD. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Macquarie restated an outperform rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $375.61.

CRWD opened at $349.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 658.73, a PEG ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $318.63 and a 200-day moving average of $297.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $139.37 and a 1-year high of $365.00.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

