David Scott Offer Sells 11,354 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) EVP David Scott Offer sold 11,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $369,345.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,015.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Scott Offer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, David Scott Offer sold 34,097 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $976,879.05.

Flex Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Flex by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Flex by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 24,043 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 320.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 177,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

