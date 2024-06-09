DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Up 2.8% This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00078200 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00027732 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011344 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.