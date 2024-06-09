DEI (DEI) Trading Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 9th. DEI has a total market cap of $85.55 million and approximately $18.65 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEI has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.27 or 0.00115217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008349 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

