Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Sold by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. lowered its position in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,284,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 169,750 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Denison Mines stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,532,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,713,696. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Free Report ) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 888.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DNN

About Denison Mines

(Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML).

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.