Desjardins Raises Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Price Target to C$40.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN – Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of BEP.UN stock opened at C$36.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.81. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$27.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -307.94%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

