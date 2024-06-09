Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A reduced its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,125 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,279.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Devon Energy by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,194 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 3,885.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Devon Energy by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,374 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Devon Energy by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,353 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,467,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,826,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.69.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

