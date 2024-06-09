dForce USD Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $15.35 million and $1,342.96 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.52 or 0.00115410 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00014099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008330 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,523,847 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98818909 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $7,784.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

