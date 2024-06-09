DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.58 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.40 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $231.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $237.09.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $219.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.87 and its 200 day moving average is $175.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $229.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

In related news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,673 shares of company stock valued at $47,573,557. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

