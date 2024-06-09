Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives $36.50 Average PT from Analysts

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Digi International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Digi International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Digi International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Digi International

Digi International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.34. Digi International has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $825.10 million, a PE ratio of 59.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Digi International will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Digi International by 687.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Digi International in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Digi International by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Digi International during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Digi International during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.