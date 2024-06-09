Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Purchased by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,590.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,451,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,082 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,624,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,126,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,371,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,409,000 after acquiring an additional 587,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,009,000.

Shares of DFAS traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.95. The company had a trading volume of 352,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,298. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $62.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.10.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

