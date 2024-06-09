Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Lowered to $143.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $168.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DLTR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.70.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.0 %

DLTR opened at $111.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $154.96.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 463.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Dollar Tree by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

