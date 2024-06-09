DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DDI. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DDI

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:DDI opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $623.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50. DoubleDown Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.20 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 33.51%. Research analysts forecast that DoubleDown Interactive will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 0.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,044,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,301,000 after acquiring an additional 20,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $514,000.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.