Dynex Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.77 Million (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Dynex coin can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynex has a total market capitalization of $70.70 million and $4.77 million worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dynex has traded 51.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dynex Profile

Dynex’s launch date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 90,902,397 coins and its circulating supply is 90,905,450 coins. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Dynex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 90,870,564.73404789. The last known price of Dynex is 0.69723162 USD and is up 10.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $3,648,131.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

