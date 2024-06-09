Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) vs. Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI) Head to Head Contrast

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) and Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Editas Medicine has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scinai Immunotherapeutics has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Editas Medicine and Scinai Immunotherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine $78.12 million 5.58 -$153.22 million ($2.10) -2.52 Scinai Immunotherapeutics N/A N/A -$6.50 million ($269.70) -0.01

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Scinai Immunotherapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Editas Medicine. Editas Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scinai Immunotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

71.9% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of Scinai Immunotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.9% of Scinai Immunotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Editas Medicine and Scinai Immunotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine 0 6 5 0 2.45 Scinai Immunotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Editas Medicine presently has a consensus price target of $13.27, suggesting a potential upside of 150.43%. Given Editas Medicine’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Editas Medicine is more favorable than Scinai Immunotherapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Editas Medicine and Scinai Immunotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine -239.36% -47.34% -33.46% Scinai Immunotherapeutics N/A N/A -106.28%

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. In addition, the company is developing alpha-beta T cells for solid and liquid tumors; and gamma delta T cell therapies to treat cancer. It has a research collaboration with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to develop engineered T cells for cancer; strategic alliance and option agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine, Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Scinai Immunotherapeutics

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. It has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications. The company was formerly known as BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and changed its name to Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. in September 2023. Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

