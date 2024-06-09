EHP Funds Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

EHP Funds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $28.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,526,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,056,490. The company has a market capitalization of $161.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -476.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.86. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

