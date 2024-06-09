EHP Funds Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,000 Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,995,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,271,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,139,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $13,273,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup cut Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.11.

NYSE:EG traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $382.81. 136,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,404. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $331.08 and a 52-week high of $417.92. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $378.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.32.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

