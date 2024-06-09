Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) & Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) and Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Ekso Bionics has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regal Rexnord has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Ekso Bionics and Regal Rexnord’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ekso Bionics -79.48% -95.36% -46.29% Regal Rexnord -0.48% 9.42% 3.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

6.4% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Regal Rexnord shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Regal Rexnord shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ekso Bionics and Regal Rexnord’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ekso Bionics $18.28 million 1.09 -$15.20 million ($0.97) -1.13 Regal Rexnord $6.25 billion 1.50 -$57.40 million ($0.48) -294.42

Ekso Bionics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Regal Rexnord. Regal Rexnord is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ekso Bionics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ekso Bionics and Regal Rexnord, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ekso Bionics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Regal Rexnord 0 0 5 0 3.00

Ekso Bionics presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 809.09%. Regal Rexnord has a consensus target price of $192.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.86%. Given Ekso Bionics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ekso Bionics is more favorable than Regal Rexnord.

Summary

Regal Rexnord beats Ekso Bionics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ekso Bionics

(Get Free Report)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets. The EksoWorks segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeleton devices to allow able-bodied users to perform difficult repetitive work for extended periods. The company provides EksoNR, a wearable bionic suit and rehabilitation device that assists physical therapists and physicians to treat patients with acquired brain injury, stroke, and spinal cord injury; Ekso Indego Therapy, an adjustable and lower-limb powered exoskeleton; Ekso Indego Personal, a powered lower limb orthosis; Ekso Nomad, a power knee ankle foot orthosis; and Ekso EV, a wearable upper body exoskeleton that elevates and supports a worker's arms to assist with tasks from chest height to overhead. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets. The Power Efficiency Solutions segment offers AC and DC motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers for residential, commercial HVAC, water heaters, commercial refrigeration, commercial building ventilation, pool and spa, irrigation, agriculture, conveying, and general commercial equipment markets. The Automation and Motion Control segment provides conveyor products, conveying automation subsystems, aerospace components, rotary precision motion solutions, high-efficiency miniature motors, motion controls, automation transfer switches, and switchgear for industrial applications and automation systems for material handling, aerospace and defense, factory automation, data centers, medical device, packaging, printing, semiconductor, robotic, industrial power tool, mobile off-highway, food and beverage processing, and other applications. The Industrial Systems segment offers integral motors, alternators, and aftermarket parts and kits for agriculture, marine, mining, oil and gas, food and beverage, data centers, prime and standby power, and general industrial equipment markets. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. The company was formerly known as Regal Beloit Corporation. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.