Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 3,271 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,375,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,823,935. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $99.35 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.35.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

