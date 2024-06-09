Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.5 %

BMY stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.48. The stock had a trading volume of 13,665,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,074,232. The firm has a market cap of $84.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.98. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.