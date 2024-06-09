Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 670,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,703,000. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned about 0.50% of iShares MSCI India ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INDA. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:INDA traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.99. 5,696,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

