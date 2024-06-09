Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $10.67 Million Position in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 825,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350,868 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in VanEck VietnamETF were worth $10,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNM. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $963,000.

Get VanEck VietnamETF alerts:

VanEck VietnamETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VNM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,602 shares. The company has a market cap of $521.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.02.

VanEck VietnamETF Profile

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck VietnamETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck VietnamETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.