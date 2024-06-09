Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $9.89 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,571 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 607,984 shares of company stock valued at $40,279,537 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.31. The stock had a trading volume of 13,932,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,451,894. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $39.04 and a one year high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

