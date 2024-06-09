Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $20,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,400 shares of company stock valued at $30,077,126 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.87. 44,795,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,097,296. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.36. The stock has a market cap of $271.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

