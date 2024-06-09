Energi (NRG) Market Capitalization Tops $10.10 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. Over the last week, Energi has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market cap of $10.10 million and $852,649.40 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00047151 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00009493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00015741 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 77,515,930 coins and its circulating supply is 77,515,778 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

