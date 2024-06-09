Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Downgraded by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm lowered shares of Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Roth Mkm currently has $6.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.50.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Shares of UUUU opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $972.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.85 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.15. Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $9.02.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.25 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. Equities analysts predict that Energy Fuels will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,013 shares of company stock valued at $48,050. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 1,282.2% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

