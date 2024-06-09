Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 133.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Equifax were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Equifax by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 330,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Equifax by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 102,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 62,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Equifax stock traded down $5.74 on Friday, reaching $233.28. 711,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,414. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $275.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.21.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,623,649. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,623,649. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at $14,263,083.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

