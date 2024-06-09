Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for United Natural Foods, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for United Natural Foods in a report released on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for United Natural Foods’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

NYSE UNFI opened at $14.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.51. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at United Natural Foods

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $49,656.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,017.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

