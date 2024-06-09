Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Position Raised by Tabor Asset Management LP

Tabor Asset Management LP grew its stake in Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 734,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,614 shares during the period. Ermenegildo Zegna makes up about 4.0% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tabor Asset Management LP owned about 0.30% of Ermenegildo Zegna worth $8,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZGN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 52.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,935,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,500 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,165,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 0.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,818,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,829,000 after buying an additional 61,603 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $736,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 52,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Performance

ZGN stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,970. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ermenegildo Zegna Increases Dividend

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Ermenegildo Zegna’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 1.01%.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

