Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Lowered to C$29.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ERO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$32.25 to C$33.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised Ero Copper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cormark increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$31.46.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$27.00 on Thursday. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$15.72 and a 52 week high of C$32.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.98. The firm has a market cap of C$2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$142.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$141.98 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 14.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.2548878 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.45, for a total value of C$147,232.50. Corporate insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

