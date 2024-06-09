Ethereum Classic (ETC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $189.71 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.95 billion and approximately $189.71 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $26.78 or 0.00038693 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,201.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $467.22 or 0.00675156 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.60 or 0.00115023 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008378 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.97 or 0.00251395 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00052964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00081477 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,439,038 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

