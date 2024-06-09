Evercore Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 611.1% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,490,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,874,621. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $48.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.80.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

