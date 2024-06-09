Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of 3M by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 65,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $3,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

3M Stock Performance

MMM traded up $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.86. 5,636,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,004,987. The firm has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.36 and its 200 day moving average is $99.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $106.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

