Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $8.05 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.67. 1,602,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,379. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.28. The company has a market cap of $123.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.