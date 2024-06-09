Evercore Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,699 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.00.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $7.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $641.47. 1,876,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,795. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $664.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $276.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $612.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $562.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,994 shares of company stock worth $42,036,266. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.