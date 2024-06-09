Evercore Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,346 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 351,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,460,000 after buying an additional 17,947 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 27,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 19,270 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 107,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,807,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,304,000 after acquiring an additional 298,268 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,035,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,819,407. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average of $41.49.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

