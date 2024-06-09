Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,583 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,583 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.39. 10,059,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,795,522. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.51 and a 200 day moving average of $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $154.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Bank of America increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

