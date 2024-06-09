Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,736 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,724,000 after purchasing an additional 153,460 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,227,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,896,000 after buying an additional 110,166 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,181,000 after buying an additional 2,186,324 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $330,123,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,596,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,009,000 after buying an additional 382,848 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,589,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,541,951. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.40 and a 200-day moving average of $76.95. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

