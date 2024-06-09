Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.31

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.31 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 6.14 ($0.08). Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 6.30 ($0.08), with a volume of 126,243 shares traded.

Falcon Oil & Gas Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £69.93 million, a PE ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.30.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

