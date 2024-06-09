Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 17.1% Lower This Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $1.75 or 0.00002508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $1.84 billion and approximately $127.62 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00046716 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00009468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00015641 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011336 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.