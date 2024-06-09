Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,056 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,820,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 60,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 17,908 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 376.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 76,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

FIDU traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,455. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.98 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.30 and its 200-day moving average is $63.43.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

